Canada has the opportunity to be a climate leader in Bonn

With the United States planning to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, European nations such as France and the Netherlands are likely to fill the leadership vacuum at the United Nations’ climate change conference kicking off in Bonn, Germany, this week.

Unless Canada steps up to the plate now, the upcoming meeting, also known as the 23rd session of the Conference of the Parities (COP23), could become one more missed opportunity for Canada.

Canada has — since the nation’s abdication from the Kyoto Accord in 2011 — been a relative laggard on climate change policy. According to the 2017 Climate Change Performance Index, released by the Climate Action Network Europe, Canada still ranks among the worst of the 58 countries assessed.