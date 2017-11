Canadian Political Leaders: The midpoint reset

Halfway between the 2015 and the 2019 elections and with two new opposition party leaders, it’s a useful moment to take stock of what people know and perceive about the three individuals leading Canada’s largest political parties.

Here are the highlights:

Mr. Trudeau is obviously better known than his rivals, and 84% say they have a very good idea or a pretty good idea of what kind of person and leader he is. For Mr. Scheer, the comparative number is 28% and for Mr. Singh 22%.