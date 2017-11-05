Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO —

Economic update

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz will speak at a conference co-hosted by CFA Montreal and the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations on Tuesday. Last week, Poloz told a Commons committee that Canada is at a "crucial" spot in the economic cycle facing a number of significant uncertainties.

Fresh real estate data

Statistics Canada releases building permits for September and the provincial and territorial economic accounts for 2016 on Wednesday. It will release the new housing price index for September on Thursday.

NDP looks to safeguard pensions

In the wake of the insolvency of Sears Canada, NDP MPs Scott Duvall and Karine Trudel will introduce a Private Members’ Bill on Monday that would protect workers’ pensions when a company is allowed to restructure its financial affairs under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

Business talks climate

Ottawa will host the Clean Prosperity Summit, where advocates, former MPs and executives from energy, automotive and tech companies will discuss U.S. and Canadian climate policy, energy exports, conservative public opinion on climate policy and the evolving auto industry.

Earnings, continued

Some of the biggest names on the TSX report third-quarter earnings this week, including the exchange’s parent, TMX, along with Valeant, Morneau Shepell, Canaccord Genuity, Agrium, Aimia, Sun Life Financial, Encana, Quebecor Inc., Magna, TransCanada and Hydro One.

The Canadian Press