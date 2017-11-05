Huge offshore data leak reveals financial secrets of global elites — from the Queen to Trump cabinet members

An enormous new leak of tax-haven financial records — rivalling the Panama Papers in size and scope — is laying bare some of the financial secrets of the world’s elite, from the Queen to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s chief fundraiser to U.S. President Donald Trump’s commerce secretary, along with more than 120 politicians across the globe.

The 13.4 million records in what is being dubbed the Paradise Papers come largely from Appleby, one of the biggest offshore law firms on the planet, which was founded in Bermuda and has branches in tax havens around the world.

The records expose the assets and some