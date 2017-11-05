Immigration minister dismisses Trump security concerns over newcomers

–Immigration, Citizenship, and Refugees Minister Ahmed Hussen is dismissing American-style security concerns over immigration, putting Canada’s new plan to bring in over a million newcomers over the next three years in stark contrast with the recent U.S. clampdown under Donald Trump.

Hussen called Canada a “world leader” in settling and integrating immigrants, and said despite security concerns raised by some — including Trump — it’s possible to increase immigration while mitigating potential security concerns.