Latest Shared Services Canada outages disrupt border traffic

A border-security computer system has been crashing repeatedly, disrupting truck traffic into Canada, in the latest technical foul-up by Shared Services Canada, the beleaguered federal IT agency.

The so-called Advance Commercial Information (ACI) system, which requires all truckers to transmit digital information about their imports before arriving at the border, has suffered more than 200 outages since 2015, CBC News has learned.

Ottawa made pre-arrival electronic submission of truck-cargo data mandatory on May 6, 2015, a security measure partly intended to safeguard against threats to Canadians’ health and safety from dangerous imports.