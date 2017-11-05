Liberal fundraisers held family millions in offshore trust, leaked documents reveal

It was Labour Day weekend in 2012.

Canada’s future prime minister, Justin Trudeau, was vacationing with his family in the picturesque mountain village of Mont Tremblant, Que., with a lot on his mind.

After years of speculation, he had decided he was going to make a play for the country’s top political office.

With him that weekend was long-time family friend Stephen Bronfman, 53, a third-generation descendent of one of Canada’s wealthiest families that had founded such iconic brands as Seagram, the Montreal Expos and the Eaton Centre.