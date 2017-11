Queen’s estate ‘not aware’ it held indirect offshore investment in stores accused of exploiting poor

As the reigning monarch, Elizabeth II owns swaths of lucrative London real estate and vast tracts of land all over the United Kingdom.

But within a companion financial portfolio, leaked documents show, she’s also held millions in investments offshore, including one with an indirect stake in a rent-to-own company that’s been accused of taking advantage of some of Britain’s poorest citizens.

It is the first time it’s come to light that the Queen — throu