Trudeau’s Titanic lie heading for an iceberg

When the next in the series of the United Nations’ never-ending, carbon-spewing, climate change road shows gets underway in Bonn, Germany, Monday, Canadians will be told two big political lies.

The first is that the Paris climate accord, signed two years ago, still has a chance to lower global greenhouse gas emissions to what it describes as the “safe” level needed to avert global warming catastrophe by 2100.