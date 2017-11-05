National Newswatch

Trump’s approval rating hits historic low, Washington Post-ABC poll says

By — Nov 5 2017

As he approaches the first anniversary of his election victory over Hillary Clinton, President Donald Trump’s approval ratings have hit historic lows.

According to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll, 59% disapprove of Trump’s handling of the presidency — the worst of any president at nine months in office since modern polling began. Of those who disapprove, 50% say they do so strongly. Only 37% of those polled approve of Trump’s performance in office.
Trump is the first president since Harry Truman to see

Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines