Valérie Plante will be next mayor of Montreal, CBC projects

Valérie Plante of Projet Montréal will be the next mayor of Montreal, CBC/Radio-Canada is projecting.

The leader of Projet Montréal has beat the incumbent in a major upset over veteran politician Denis Coderre in today’s municipal election.

Plante, 43, won over voters on a promise to improve public transit, alleviate traffic woes and make the city more family friendly.

