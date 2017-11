Voters across Quebec head to the polls today

It’s here: the day Quebecers in 858 municipalities will head out to vote for officials who will represent them over the next four years.

Polling stations will be open today between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Information about where to vote in Montreal is available on the Elections Montreal website. For the rest of the province, Quebec’s Director General of elections has a guide to voting available online.