Police say girl died after falling from window of highrise in Burnaby, B.C.

BURNABY, B.C. — RCMP in the Vancouver suburb of Burnaby say the death of an eight-year-old girl who fell from a highrise is not considered suspicious.

Cpl. Daniela Panesar says the child fell from a window and investigators believe it is a "tragic incident."

Panesar says Mounties arrived at the apartment building at about 2 p.m. on Saturday and confirmed the girl had died of her injuries.

She says the detachment's victim services workers are providing support for her family members, who have asked for privacy.

Andy Watson of the BC Coroners Service says an investigation into the girl's death is underway.

The Canadian Press