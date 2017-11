Blue-chip law firm Appleby explored connecting tax haven to Halifax, leaked documents show

It was to be a little tax haven in Nova Scotia.

The idea was simple: the companies would be registered in Bermuda but the people processing the paperwork would be in Halifax.

Appleby, the leading offshore law firm in the Paradise Papers leak, explored this vision for outsourcing its back office administrative functions in 2007.

With direct Bermuda-to-Halifax flights, “very reasonable operating costs” and “very significant payroll tax rebates,” the case for Halifax was strong.