Canada Revenue Agency fought to keep tax-gap data secret

Dozens of pages of correspondence between three different parliamentary budget officers and CRA officials, obtained by a Toronto Star/CBC investigation, detail a five-year battle for data that has ended in a stalemate — and no information shared.

Over the past six years, three different parliamentary budget officers — mandated to report to parliament on matters of fiscal importance — have requested federal data to calculate the difference between taxes due and those actually collected.