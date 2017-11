Chretien denies ‘false’ reports, says he never held bank account outside Canada

Former prime minister Jean Chretien says reports linking him to a bank account in an offshore tax haven are false.

Indeed, he says he’s never held a bank account outside Canada.

Chretien’s name popped up in a massive leak of offshore financial records, dubbed the Paradise Papers.

Among the leaked records is a register of investors in Madagascar Oil, which lists Chretien as having received 100,000 stock options.