De-icing fluid gets into plane’s A/C, woman taken to hospital, flight grounded

CALGARY — A WestJet flight going to Houston from Calgary was grounded and a woman aboard a plane was taken to hospital after being exposed to de-icing fluid.

The company says crews were de-icing the aircraft when the fluid got into the air conditioning system and smoke appeared in the cabin.

Emergency Medical Services says they were called to Calgary International Airport at around 7:20 a.m. Sunday to treat a woman working on the flight.

EMS spokesman Adam Loria says the woman was taken to hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition.

The Calgary-based airline said another crew members also sought medical attention as a precaution.

WestJet said no passengers were hurt, but they emptied the plane and passengers were rebooked for a flight leaving 2 1/2-hours later.

“A fulsome review is being conducted with our de-ice crews in YYC to learn what happened and to prevent reoccurrence," said spokeswoman Lauren Scott.

"These findings will be shared amongst all of our de-ice crews across our network."

The Canadian Press