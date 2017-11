Denis Coderre’s stunning defeat a message to Montreal’s elites

To understand Denis Coderre’s stunning mayoral defeat at the hands of Valérie Plante, a city councillor unknown to most Montrealers only a few months ago, it is useful to turn the clock back four years to the happier 2013 night of his first and only municipal victory.

Even back then, the former federal Liberal minister was widely unloved. He took the mayor’s office with less than one in three votes. Had opposition not split three ways, Coderre might never have become mayor.