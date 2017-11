Even Jean Chrétien can work with a company without knowing its offshore accounts

Buried within the millions of documents in a new offshore tax leak is a familiar Canadian name: Jean Chrétien.

The former prime minister’s name appears in an internal registry of Madagascar Oil Ltd., an onshore oil company operating in the remote island nation, but registered in the zero-tax haven of Bermuda. Joseph Jacques Jean Chrétien is listed as receiving 100,000 stock options in the company.