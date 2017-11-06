Man sentenced for setting fire in Windsor, Ont., home that injured young girl

WINDSOR, Ont. — A 45-year-old Windsor, Ont., man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for setting a house on fire and injuring his girlfriend's young daughter.

Ken Kormendy was given credit for time already served which means he will spend another seven years and 345 days in prison, but he will be eligible for parole after one-third of his sentence is served.

Kormendy was found guilty of three counts of attempted murder for pouring gasoline and setting it ablaze in a bedroom where Sheri Rueda and her seven-year-old daughter were sleeping in October 2015.

Rueda and Kormendy were in a relationship and she was trying to break it off.

The girl suffered burns to 15 per cent of her body including severe scarring on her face.

Kormendy maintains his innocence and plans to appeal the conviction and sentence.

"I have no doubt he could hear the screams of pain," said Justice Christopher Bondy while handing down his sentence.

But the judge also pointed out that Kormendy has no pattern of abuse or violence and this was an isolated incident.

Assistant Crown Walter Costa had asked for a life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 years.

Defence lawyer Helen Burgess called it the right sentence.

"I think Justice Bondy provided a very fair and well-reasoned decision and I mean we were asking for 10 and Kormendy was given 11."

(CKLW)

The Canadian Press