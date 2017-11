Nike shifted billions in profits from Europe to tax-free Bermuda, Paradise Papers leak shows

Five days before Christmas 2006, Nike chief executive Mark Parker was in an upbeat mood on a conference call with Wall Street analysts.

“So, how are we doing?” he asked himself out loud, almost a year since his promotion to the job. “In a word, I would say ‘good.'”

He reeled off a list of recent achievements, including a brief mention of “a more favourable long-term tax agreement in Europe,” according to a transcript of the call. This had, he said, “secured a big advantage.”