Oil hits 2-year high as Saudi graft crackdown raises prospect of production cuts

The price of oil has risen to its highest point in two years, as Saudi Arabia’s heir to the throne consolidates power by arresting rival princes, government officials and military leaders as part of an anti-corruption probe.

West Texas Intermediate was trading up almost $1 to above $56 US a barrel in New York. The North American oil benchmark hasn’t been that high since June 2015.

The European oil benchmark, Brent, was even higher, above $62 US a barrel.