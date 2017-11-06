On eve of APEC, Canada wants TPP changes on IP, supply management, culture

Canadian negotiators are pushing for three key changes to the original Trans-Pacific Partnership as leaders of the remaining countries interested in reviving the controversial treaty prepare to meet this week.

A senior government official says Ottawa’s negotiating team is seeking modifications to the original TPP deal in many areas — but primarily in the intellectual-property provisions, its approach on culture and Canada’s supply management system for dairy, poultry and eggs.

The 11 remaining TPP economies have moved ahead with talks in recent months in an effort to resurrect the Pacific Rim deal after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out earlier this year.