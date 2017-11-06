Pearson and Canada’s peacekeeping legacy

On October 20, just a few weeks before the start of the UN Defence Ministerial in Vancouver, the 60th anniversary of Lester Pearson’s being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize passed with little fanfare. Pearson was given this distinction for his role in the international action that resolved the Suez Crisis and created the United Nations Emergency Force (UNEF), that world body’s first-ever peacekeeping operation. This anniversary does, however, offer a moment to look back on Canada’s peacekeeping past and to look ahead to how Canada might reengage with this vital UN activity.