Singh Backs BC NDP On Kinder Morgan

New federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is supporting the B.C. government’s fight to block the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion despite Alberta Premier Rachel Notley’s wish to see the project go ahead.

“I’ve made it clear that I have three criteria when it comes to deciding with respect to energy projects,” Singh told reporters in Victoria where he gave a speech Saturday to the BC NDP convention. “On these three criteria I’ve stated my concerns with, my opposition to, the Kinder Morgan project.”