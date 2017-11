The not-shocking truth about Morneau’s pension and infrastructure plans

Anyone who thinks Bill Morneau might get dropped as Finance Minister is forgetting a key fact: he does what investors and CEOs want from a Finance Minister.

Why shocked? From 2010 until the year before his election, Morneau was chair of C.D. Howe Institute—which has a board of directors including bank CEOs, insurance CEOs, investment CEOs and everything in between.