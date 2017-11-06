Chretien denies ‘false’ reports, says he never held bank account outside Canada

OTTAWA — Former prime minister Jean Chretien says reports linking him to a bank account in an offshore tax haven are false.

Indeed, he says he's never held a bank account outside Canada.

Chretien's name popped up in a massive leak of offshore financial records, dubbed the Paradise Papers.

Among the leaked records is a register of investors in Madagascar Oil, which lists Chretien as having received 100,000 stock options.

Chretien says Madagascar Oil was a client of Heenan Blaikie, a now-defunct Canadian law firm.

As a lawyer with the firm, Chretien said he did some work for Madagascar Oil but all fees were billed by and paid to the law firm itself.

"I never received any share options and I never had a bank account outside Canada," Chretien says in a statement.

"Any news report that suggests I have or ever had or was associated in any way with any offshore account is false."

The Canadian Press