Trouble in paradise: Justin Trudeau’s rich friends keep making things awkward

Predictably, the opposition was full of concern Monday for the prime minister’s association with a rich person who has been linked to an offshore account in the Cayman Islands.

But no, this was nothing to do with the Queen, whom a bow-tied Justin Trudeau once toasted at a fancy dinner.

Rather, the opposition was concerned with Stephen Bronfman, a member of one of Canada’s richest families, a friend of Trudeau’s and the chief revenue officer for the Liberal Party of Canada.