Trudeau calls Texas church shooting ‘senseless and horrific act of violence’

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a mass shooting at a church in south Texas a "senseless and horrific act of violence."

Trudeau issued a statement Sunday night saying it is appalling that the attack happened at a place of worship, where people should have felt safe.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says 26 people were killed and about 20 others injured on Sunday when a lone gunman clad in black tactical gear opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Officials say the victims were between five and 72 years old.

The shooting is the deadliest in the state's history.

Trudeau says Canada stands in solidarity with the United States during this difficult time.

The Canadian Press