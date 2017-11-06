Trudeau names parliamentary committee to oversee security, intelligence agencies

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named an 11-member panel of parliamentarians to oversee the secretive activities of Canada’s national security and intelligence agencies.

Ontario Liberal MP David McGuinty will chair the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, which includes senators and Liberal, Conservative and NDP MPs.

“The creation of a strong, accountable and multi-party committee of dedicated parliamentarians will help us ensure that our national security agencies continue to keep Canadians safe in a way that also safeguards our values, rights, and freedoms,” Trudeau said in a statement released Monday.