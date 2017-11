Air Force Failed to Report Texas Church Gunman Devin Kelley’s Domestic Violence Convictions

The Texas church shooter shouldn’t have been able to legally own a gun.

But an Air Force officer failed to enter Devin Patrick Kelley’s domestic violence court-martial into a national database that would have barred him from buying weapons, the Air Force said Monday.

Top Air Force brass ordered a full review of how the service handled Kelley’s conviction at a general court-martial in 2012, Ann Stefanek, a spokeswoman for the Air Force, said in a statement Monday.