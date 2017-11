CRA not tracking billions in potential taxes lost each year

It’s no secret that many wealthy Canadians are squirrelling away fortunes offshore to avoid — or even evade — taxes.

What is secret is just how much money it’s costing fellow Canadians and the national treasury each year.

That’s because unlike many other countries, Canada fails to disclose or even track the full size of its “tax gap” — the difference between the government’s potential tax revenue and what it actually manages to collect.