Democrat Ralph Northam elected governor of Virginia

Virginia Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam has won the race for governor of that state on Tuesday, NBC News projected, defeating Republican Ed Gillespie and dealing a blow to the GOP nationwide, and especially to President Donald Trump.
Northam had maintained a lead in statewide polls throughout the campaign, but in recent weeks the Democrat’s advantage had dropped significantly, from an average of nearly 7 points in early October to just 3 points going into Election Day, according to Real Clear Politics.