Eat the rich: When wealth became a wedge issue

It sounds like a conversation about tax policy, but don’t be fooled by the current political debate over taxes in Canada.

What we’re actually hearing is a morality tale — a struggle between the unworthy haves and the ripped-off have-nots. It may not be long before calling someone ‘wealthy’ joins the list of unparliamentary insults in the Commons.

The revelations coming out of the so-called Paradise Papers about offshore tax shelters are the latest instalment in this story, but they join up with what political communications professionals like to call a “narrative.” The now-familiar refrain against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals is that they are wealthy, out-of-touch elites, using their power to make themselves and their friends richer.