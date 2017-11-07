Ex-Tory leader Ambrose says ‘western alienation’ is very real and dangerous

The concept of “western alienation” is real and dangerous and people in the region feel as though their aspirations aren’t in line with those in the rest of Canada, Rona Ambrose said Tuesday.

“We have a population in Alberta feeling as though their goals aren’t part of the federation’s goals — it’s dangerous,” the former interim Tory leader told an audience in Montreal as they celebrated the opening of a new school of public policy at McGill University.

She said one incident that recently provoked sentiments of alienation in Western Canada was the rejoicement of politicians in Quebec — notably outgoing Montreal mayor Denis Coderre — to news that TransCanada was abandoning its Energy East pipeline project.

She added the ill-fated plan to ship Alberta crude through Quebec to a port in New Brunswick for refining and sale oversees represented “hope” for Albertans, who have been suffering economically since the price of oil fell several years ago.

Ambrose cited opposition inside neighbouring British Columbia to the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion as another factor leading western Canadians to question their place in the country.

“Over a short time frame, (opposition to energy projects) has become a political issue on the ground,” said Ambrose, who spent 13 years representing citizens in Alberta at the federal level and served as interim Conservative leader.