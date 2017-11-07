Garnett Genuis: The 2017 Parliamentarian of the Year

Garrett Genuis. (Photograph by Chris Roussakis)

Garnett Genuis is no ordinary Parliamentarian of the Year.

Of the 10 recipients of the prize since its inception, he is, by more than a decade, the youngest. He has the least parliamentary experience—like nearly 200 other MPs, he was elected for the first time in the bumper rookie crop of 2015. He has the lowest rank in his party’s hierarchy: where previous recipients were cabinet ministers, senior critics and even leaders of their parties, Genuis, a 30-year-old Conservative from the Edmonton-area riding of Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan, is his party’s deputy critic for foreign affairs.