Murdered Indigenous woman’s belongings destroyed by RCMP, brother tells inquiry

EDMONTON — The brother of a murdered Indigenous woman says Alberta RCMP destroyed his sister's belongings even though nobody had been charged in her death.

Paul Tuccaro, whose sister Amber disappeared in 2010, told the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women that police could at least have given them to her family instead of throwing them out.

In two hours of emotional testimony in Edmonton, he described how RCMP seemed to downplay the family's concerns about Amber's disappearance and didn't keep them in touch with the investigation after her body was found.

That investigation took a chilling turn when police released a recording of a cellphone conversation between Amber Tuccaro and a man with whom she was getting a ride.

Her body was found a few days later.

Her killer remains at large.

The national inquiry is scheduled to sit for three days in the Alberta capital to hear from family members about their missing daughters, wives and mothers.

Last week, the inquiry called for some sort of investigative body to reopen existing cold cases. The commissioners are allowed to refer cases to police only when new information surfaces.

Chief commissioner Marion Buller says that doesn't address questions from family members who want to know why investigations were halted or why leads weren't followed up.

The commission's report also calls for Health Canada to expand an existing support program for those who testify.

The commission has been criticized by families and survivors disappointed in what they see as a lack of concrete action.

The Liberal government has earmarked $53.8 million and two years for the inquiry's work. One year is left.

The Canadian Press