NBC News Projects Democrat Phil Murphy to win New Jersey Governor Race

Democrat Phil Murphy has defeated Republican Kim Guadagno in the New Jersey governor’s race on Tuesday, according to an NBC News Projection — letting the door hit Gov. Chris Christie on his way out of office as one of the least popular governors in the country.

Both parties expected Murphy, a former Goldman Sachs executive and Obama-era ambassador to Germany, to win, largely because Christie’s 14 percent approval rating dragged down Guadagno, his lieutenant governor.

Guadagno struggled throughout the campaign to escape Christie’s shadow, along with lingering questions about the Bridgegate scandal, although she saw some positive movement in recent polls after adopting a sharper tone on immigration that echoed President Donald Trump.