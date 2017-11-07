National Newswatch
On ‘Climate Barbie’ and the art of the insult

By — Nov 7 2017

“Climate Barbie” is a brilliant barb.

Wish I’d thought of it myself.

That the sling originated with the Alberta bureau chief of The Rebel is neither here nor there, beyond the fact that The Rebel is an often nasty and deliriously right-wing political and social commentary media website.

They make their bones speaking the unspeakable, stupidly so much of the time, ideologically consorting with the American alt-right movement and so at least tacitly aligning with the ultra-deplorables who reject mainstream conservatism in favour of white nationalism.

