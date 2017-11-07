Patty Hajdu set to unveil new workplace anti-harassment legislation

http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/hajdu-workplace-harassment-bill-1.4390813

Just days after a troubling report that shed light on the prevalence of bullying and sexual harassment at work in Canada, the Liberal government is set to unveil new legislation it hopes will curb the phenomenon in federal workplaces.

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour Patty Hajdu will announce the new measures at 11:15 a.m. ET, along with Maryam Monsef, minister of status of women, Bardish Chagger, leader of the government in the House of Commons and Chief Government Whip Pablo Rodriguez, before introducing the new legislation in the House of Commons.