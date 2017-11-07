Paul Martin’s former company one of offshore firm’s ‘largest clients,’ Paradise Papers show

The offshore holdings of former prime minister Paul Martin’s family have proliferated in the years since he left public office, documents from the Paradise Papers show.

In fact, Canada Steamship Lines, Martin’s former shipping empire that he left to his sons in 2003, is one of the “largest clients” of the offshore law firm at the heart of the huge leak, according to an email exchange between firm managers in 2015.

The use of tax havens by CSL was well-documented while Martin served as finance minister from 1993-2002 and then as prime minister from 2003-06.