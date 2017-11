Prince Charles’s estate made big profits on stake in friend’s offshore company, Paradise Papers reveal

Prince Charles’s private estate has invested millions of pounds in offshore funds and companies, including a Bermuda-registered business run by one of his best friends, according to documents in the Paradise Papers leak.

The Duchy of Cornwall’s decision to buy shares was regarded as highly sensitive and board members of the company, which invested in land to protect it from deforestation, were sworn to secrecy.