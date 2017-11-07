Rohingya crisis: Canadians would revoke Suu Kyi’s honorary citizenship by ratio of nearly three-to-one

Some have called the Rohingya of Myanmar “the world’s most persecuted minority”. This characterization came well before recent events the UN has called “a textbook example of ethnic cleansing” by the nations military forces.

In recent weeks, Prime Minister Trudeau has dispatched former Liberal MP Bob Rae as Special Envoy to the region, and the government has announced that it will match eligible donations to organizations working on relief in the region.

As Canada’s involvement in the crisis in Myanmar grows, a new study from the Angus Reid Institute finds Canadians largely uninformed about ongoing events and further, less than supportive of their government getting more involved in the conflict.