Special constables in Halifax charged in police cell death

HALIFAX — Two special constables have been charged with criminal negligence in the death of a 41-year-old man who died in a Halifax police cell after being picked up for public drunkenness.

Corey Rogers was found unresponsive in police cells at 1:45 a.m. on June 16, 2016 and pronounced dead eight minutes later.

The province's independent police watchdog agency issued a statement saying the two special constables, Daniel Fraser and Cheryl Gardner, were the booking officers that night.

The Serious Incident Response Team says Halifax police had arrested Rogers under provisions of the Liquor Control Act after getting a call from the IWK children's hospital "about an unwanted male" a few hours earlier.

The death was already the subject of civil litigation.

In a statement Tuesday, Halifax police said it could not address the specifics of what it called a tragic incident, and extended its condolences to Rogers' family.

"Proper care of those in custody is a priority for us, and as such, we review and enhance our practices and are confident in our employees' ability to appropriately manage the care of people in custody," police said in the statement.

"At the time of Mr. Rogers' death, we opened a Police Act investigation, which was put into abeyance pending the conclusion SIRT investigation. It will remain open, but suspended, until conclusion of the court process."

The two constables were to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday afternoon.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: The is a corrected story. A previous version indicated Corey Rogers died earlier this year.