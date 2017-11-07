The Latest: Buffalo Mayor Brown re-elected

NEW YORK — The Latest on New York state elections (all times local):

10:40 p.m.

Byron Brown will get a fourth term as the leader of New York state's second city.

Brown, a Democrat, won a four-way contest Tuesday, defeating Reform Party candidate Mark Schroeder, Green Party candidate Terrence Robinson and Conservative candidate Anita Howard.

Brown took office in 2006 after serving in the state Senate and the Buffalo Common Council. He is currently the chairman of the New York State Democratic Committee.

As mayor Brown has overseen efforts to reinvigorate western New York's economy following decades of stagnation and population decline.

___

10:30 p.m.

Voters in Syracuse have elected independent candidate Ben Walsh as the city's next mayor.

Walsh, who ran on the Independence and Reform party lines, defeated Democrat Juanita Perez Williams, Republican Laura Lavine and Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins Tuesday.

He will succeed Democratic Mayor Stephanie Miner, who was term-limited.

Walsh is a small business adviser at a local law firm and is the city's former deputy commissioner of neighbourhood and business development.

___

10:22 p.m.

Kathy Sheehan has won re-election as mayor of Albany.

Sheehan on Tuesday defeated Conservative Party candidate Joseph Sullivan, Green Party candidate Bryan Jimenez and independent candidate Frank Commisso Jr.

The Democratic mayor is a former city treasurer and attorney and was first elected to lead the state's capital city in 2013. She campaigned on her efforts to reduce crime, revitalize the city's neighbourhoods and address Albany's financial problems.

Sheehan is the city's first female mayor.

___

10:08 p.m.

Voters have approved a change to the state's constitution allowing judges to strip the pensions of any official convicted of corruption.

Tuesday's vote in favour of the amendment will close a loophole that had allowed some lawmakers to keep their public pensions despite convictions for abusing their office.

A 2011 law allowed judges to revoke or reduce pensions of crooked lawmakers, but it didn't apply to sitting lawmakers at the time. A constitutional amendment was needed to cover all lawmakers, no matter when they were elected.

More than 30 lawmakers have left office facing allegations of corruption or misconduct since 2000.

Some good-government groups had questioned whether the change will serve as much of a deterrent, since the threat of jail time has apparently done little to stem corruption.

___

10 p.m.

Lovely Warren has easily won a second term as mayor of Rochester.

The Democrat on Tuesday bested Republican county lawmaker Tony Micciche, independent candidate Lori Thomas and Green Party candidate Alex White.

Warren is the first female mayor of Rochester, the state's third largest city.

She has touted her efforts to turn around declining neighbourhoods , fight crime, invest in education and reverse decades of decline in the city, once a centre of manufacturing and the birthplace of Kodak and Xerox.

___

9:50 p.m.

New Yorkers have rejected calls for a constitutional convention.

Voters on Tuesday resoundingly defeated a ballot question which, if approved, would have scheduled a convention in 2019.

Unions, environmental groups, Planned Parenthood and officials from both parties had urged opposition. They warned that deep-pocketed special interests could use a convention to undermine existing constitutional rights and noted that the constitution can already be amended through voter referendum.

Supporters argued a convention would provide a chance to address chronic corruption and porous campaign finance rules while strengthening protections for education, health care and the environment.

The question of a constitutional convention is automatically put on the ballot every 20 years. The last convention was held in 1967.

If the question had passed, voters would have had to ratify any constitutional changes.

___

9:25 p.m.

Democrat Bill de Blasio has won re-election as mayor of New York City.

De Blasio defeated Republican state lawmaker Nicole Malliotakis as well as several third-party candidates. The Associated Press called the election for de Blasio shortly after polls closed in the city, which leans heavily Democratic.

On the campaign trail the mayor touted his success enacting universal pre-K and cited efforts to expand affordable housing and keep New York City affordable for all income levels. He said that if given a second term he would pursue further investments in education and housing and stand up to the policies of Republican President Donald Trump.

The 56-year-old mayor's first term was dogged by feuds with Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh), and investigations into campaign donations and pay-to-play politics.

___

12:20 a.m.

Voters in New York City are poised to decide whether to give Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio a second term.

Tuesday's election also features three statewide ballot questions, including one asking voters if they want to hold the state's first constitutional convention in 50 years.

Syracuse, Albany, Buffalo and Rochester also are holding mayoral elections.

If a constitutional convention is approved, voters would pick delegates who would consider changes to the state's governing document. Supporters say a convention is an opportunity to address corruption, but opponents say the risk that special interests could take over the convention is too great.

Voters also will face a proposed constitutional amendment that, if approved, would authorize judges to strip the pensions of any official convicted of corruption.

