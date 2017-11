And baby makes history: Bloc couple become first pair of sitting MPs to become parents

New parents have enough work in a baby’s first weeks without having to represent two ridings, attend parliamentary votes, change diapers, and breastfeed between committee meetings and Commons sittings, but that’s the new world Bloc Québécois MPs Xavier Barsalou-Duval and Marilène Gill are navigating together.

The couple earned a footnote in Canadian history with the birth of their son Ulysses, making them the first pair of sitting MPs to have a baby.