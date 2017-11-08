Arctic climate research lab funding renewed for two more years: Duncan

OTTAWA — Canada's high Arctic research station is being given at least a two-year reprieve as the federal government steps up with new funding.

Science Minister Kirsty Duncan says $1.6 million will be provided to keep the Polar Environmental Atmospheric Research Laboratory, or PEARL, running until the fall of 2019.

Scientists were alarmed when the self-avowed science lover Prime Minister Justin Trudeau failed to use the 2017 budget to renew the Climate Change and Atmospheric Research funding which expires at the end of this year.

PEARL is one of six projects funded through the program and there is no word today yet on what will happen to the approximately $6 million in annual funding for any of the others.

PEARL is on Ellesmere Island in Nunavut, about 1,100 kilometres from the North Pole and is used by scientists to research ozone depletion, pollution, and climate changes in the Arctic.

Global warming is happening much faster in the Arctic and PEARL is one of a handful of research stations in the world helping understand the changes.

The Canadian Press