CNN poll: One year later, less confidence, less trust in President Trump

One year after Donald Trump’s election, views of the nation’s economy are the best they’ve been since before the September 11, 2001 attacks, but Americans’ confidence in their President to handle just about everything else has fallen, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

Only 40% think President Trump is doing a good job keeping candidate Trump’s promises, down from 48% in April, and an equal 40% now say he can bring the kind of change the country needs, down from 49% shortly after his election.

