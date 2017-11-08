Democrats win big in elections widely viewed as referendums on Trump

It was a good night to be a Democrat, as the party’s candidates won a slate of closely watched races stretching from Virginia to Washington state on Tuesday.

At the gubernatorial level, Democrat Ralph Northam defeated Republican Ed Gillespie in a hotly contested race in Virginia, which many analysts viewed as a referendum on President Donald Trump.

The victory was “a backlash to Trump and Trumpism, pure and simple,” wrote Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia.