Federal clean fuel standard would likely boost jobs and economy, think tank says

A new report has found the federal government’s proposed clean fuel standard will likely create jobs and drive economic growth, though it will come at a cost to households.

In a report Wednesday, Clean Energy Canada, a Vancouver-based environmental think tank, estimates the fuel standard could create up to 31,000 new jobs by 2030, mostly in the construction and operation of clean fuel facilities.

The report also finds that the average household will spend $5 more per month with a clean fuel standard in place by 2030. An energy-conscious household — for instance, a family living in an energy-efficient home with an electric car — only stands to pay an extra $2 per month, according to the report.